The Mountain Life | February 28, 2024

On this edition of The Mountain Life, we revisit a conversation with Dr. Romie Mushtaq, a board-certified physician in neurology, integrative medicine, and mindfulness for over 20 years. She discusses her cure for The Busy Brain. (00:38)

Then, ultra-runner Charli McKee who summited all the named peaks in Salt Lake City in 9 months and 21 days explains she did it simply to explore her backyard by foot and tackle the world-class terrain in a more meaningful way. (26:08)