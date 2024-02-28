© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | February 28, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 28, 2024 at 6:02 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On this edition of The Mountain Life, we revisit a conversation with Dr. Romie Mushtaq, a board-certified physician in neurology, integrative medicine, and mindfulness for over 20 years. She discusses her cure for The Busy Brain. (00:38)

Then, ultra-runner Charli McKee who summited all the named peaks in Salt Lake City in 9 months and 21 days explains she did it simply to explore her backyard by foot and tackle the world-class terrain in a more meaningful way. (26:08)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek