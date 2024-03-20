© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life | March 20, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 20, 2024 at 3:54 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

National Geographic 2013 Adventurer of the Year, Mike Libecki joins the show to discuss how his adventures to more than 100 countries support science, conservation and humanitarian projects. Hear him speak at the Eccles Center in Park City Friday, March 22. (1:10)

Then, New York Times Best-selling author Eric Blehm shares the story of legendary snowboarder Craig Kelly, known as the “Godfather of Freeriding,” in his new book “The Darkest White: A Mountain Legend and the Avalanche That Took Him.” (21:21)

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
