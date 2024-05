Investigative journalist Valerie Bauman explores the world of unregulated sperm donations and shares how she navigated her own personal interest in becoming a mom on her own while investigating the story that became a book. (0:47)

Then, Dr. James Doty, clinical professor of neurosurgery at Stanford University, discusses his new book, "Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation and How It Changes Everything." (26:42)