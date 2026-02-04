Confronting the alarming rise of colorectal cancer in young adults

Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related death for Americans under 50. Every day, nearly 60 young adults are diagnosed, and without urgent action, cases in people ages 20 to 39 could rise by 90% by 2030. Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to ending this disease, shares how the Alliance’s Project Cure CRC is accelerating cutting-edge research, improving survival, and changing the trajectory of colorectal cancer. We hear the stories, the science, and the urgent call to action to fight this growing crisis.