The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Confronting the alarming rise of colorectal cancer in young adults

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 4, 2026 at 1:48 PM MST
Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related death for Americans under 50. Every day, nearly 60 young adults are diagnosed, and without urgent action, cases in people ages 20 to 39 could rise by 90% by 2030. Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to ending this disease, shares how the Alliance’s Project Cure CRC is accelerating cutting-edge research, improving survival, and changing the trajectory of colorectal cancer. We hear the stories, the science, and the urgent call to action to fight this growing crisis.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek