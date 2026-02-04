What's really 'Fair Game' for trans and cisgender athletes?

Is testosterone NOT a good metric for gauging an athlete's "masculine" capabilities?

Should Michael Phelps, with his extremely rare physical proportions, be able to compete in the same league as more traditionally-sized athletes?

Why are so many bills being legislated that attempt to regulate or bar trans athletes altogether from sports? And more pointedly, what are the real fears beneath these discussions?

Author Dr. Anna Baeth addresses the many nuanced issues facing trans athletes and their cisgender competitors.