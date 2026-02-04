© 2026 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

What's really 'Fair Game' for trans and cisgender athletes?

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published February 4, 2026 at 1:50 PM MST
Photo of Anna Baeth
Cassidy Duhon

Is testosterone NOT a good metric for gauging an athlete's "masculine" capabilities?

Should Michael Phelps, with his extremely rare physical proportions, be able to compete in the same league as more traditionally-sized athletes?

Why are so many bills being legislated that attempt to regulate or bar trans athletes altogether from sports? And more pointedly, what are the real fears beneath these discussions?

Author Dr. Anna Baeth addresses the many nuanced issues facing trans athletes and their cisgender competitors.

Book cover for "Fair Game" by Ellie Roscher & Dr. Anna Baeth
Publisher: The New Press

