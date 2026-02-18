© 2026 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Cross-country skiing is the other heartbeat of a ski town

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:03 AM MST
While today’s storm may have everyone racing for the chairlifts, we turn our attention to another heartbeat of a true ski town: cross-country skiing. From the world stage at the Milan–Cortina Winter Games to the trails right here in Park City, one thing is clear — you don’t need a massive snow year to glide… but you do need snow. And as Nordic skiing surges in popularity, so does the conversation about its future.

Two legends of the Wasatch Back join us — Charlie Sturgis, founder of White Pine Touring and longtime executive director of Mountain Trails Foundation, and Dave Hanscom, longtime director of the Wasatch Citizen Series and quite possibly the most devoted cross-country skier this side of the Uintas.

