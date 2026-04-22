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The Mountain Life

Rewriting the rules of intimacy with Caitlin V

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:50 AM MDT
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Caitlin V, author of "Harder, Better, Longer, Stronger"
Joshua Albanese
Caitlin V, author of "Harder, Better, Longer, Stronger"

Intimacy expert Caitlin V started as a peer sex educator at 14, went on to earn a Master's in Public Health from Indiana University, and conducted groundbreaking research before walking away from her doctorate to help people in a different, more direct way.

Today, Caitlin V has over 900,000 YouTube subscribers, 150 million views, and has logged more than 60,000 hours of clinical coaching with clients in over 150 countries. You may also know her as the featured sexologist on Discovery+'s Good Sex. Now she's channeling two decades of science and experience into her new book, "Harder, Better, Longer, Stronger" — the sex playbook men were never given.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek