Rewriting the rules of intimacy with Caitlin V

Intimacy expert Caitlin V started as a peer sex educator at 14, went on to earn a Master's in Public Health from Indiana University, and conducted groundbreaking research before walking away from her doctorate to help people in a different, more direct way.

Today, Caitlin V has over 900,000 YouTube subscribers, 150 million views, and has logged more than 60,000 hours of clinical coaching with clients in over 150 countries. You may also know her as the featured sexologist on Discovery+'s Good Sex. Now she's channeling two decades of science and experience into her new book, "Harder, Better, Longer, Stronger" — the sex playbook men were never given.