Dr. Susie Wiet on Sovegna Health’s holistic approach to addiction treatment
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People from all walks of life are affected by addiction and trauma, but high achieving individuals can face unique challenges when seeking care. Dr. Susie Wiet has spent years distilling her experience as a behavioral developmental psychiatrist into a holistic approach to treating addiction and mental health conditions. She speaks with us about the range of strategies used at Sovegna Health to help professionals reclaim balance in their lives.