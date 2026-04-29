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The Mountain Life

Dr. Susie Wiet on Sovegna Health’s holistic approach to addiction treatment

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:40 AM MDT
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Susie Wiet
Susie Wiet
Susie Wiet

People from all walks of life are affected by addiction and trauma, but high achieving individuals can face unique challenges when seeking care. Dr. Susie Wiet has spent years distilling her experience as a behavioral developmental psychiatrist into a holistic approach to treating addiction and mental health conditions. She speaks with us about the range of strategies used at Sovegna Health to help professionals reclaim balance in their lives.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz