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The Mountain Life

The kids are all right: Kids today are more resilient, less narcissistic

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:40 AM MDT
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Melinda Wenner Moyer
Melinda Wenner Moyer
Melinda Wenner Moyer

Are kids really in crisis, or are we getting the story all wrong? Our guest is science journalist Melinda Wenner Moyer, author of two books, including "How to Raise Kids Who Aren’t A-Holes" and "Hello, Cruel World!"

Moyer has written an article in the April issue of Scientific American titled "The Kids Are All Right." Drawing on the latest research, she takes a closer look at what is actually happening with today’s kids and why the picture may be far more nuanced, and even hopeful, than many headlines suggest. We talk about resilience, risk and what adults often misunderstand about growing up in today’s world.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek