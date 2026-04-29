The kids are all right: Kids today are more resilient, less narcissistic

Are kids really in crisis, or are we getting the story all wrong? Our guest is science journalist Melinda Wenner Moyer, author of two books, including "How to Raise Kids Who Aren’t A-Holes" and "Hello, Cruel World!"

Moyer has written an article in the April issue of Scientific American titled "The Kids Are All Right." Drawing on the latest research, she takes a closer look at what is actually happening with today’s kids and why the picture may be far more nuanced, and even hopeful, than many headlines suggest. We talk about resilience, risk and what adults often misunderstand about growing up in today’s world.