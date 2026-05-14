Surviving stroke starts with awareness
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It's something that can happen in an instant but change a life forever: a stroke. Surprisingly, it’s affecting more younger adults than ever before. In recognition of Survive Stroke Week, Dr. Blaise Baxter, a globally recognized neurointerventional specialist who has helped shape modern stroke treatment and trained physicians around the world, explores why rapid response matters, what warning signs to watch for, and how greater awareness can save lives.