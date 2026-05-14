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The Mountain Life

Surviving stroke starts with awareness

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:26 PM MDT
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Get Ahead of Stroke

It's something that can happen in an instant but change a life forever: a stroke. Surprisingly, it’s affecting more younger adults than ever before. In recognition of Survive Stroke Week, Dr. Blaise Baxter, a globally recognized neurointerventional specialist who has helped shape modern stroke treatment and trained physicians around the world, explores why rapid response matters, what warning signs to watch for, and how greater awareness can save lives. 

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz