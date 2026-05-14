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The Mountain Life

The hidden power of uncertainty

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:25 PM MDT
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Simone Stolzoff, author of "How to Not Know"
Nico Zurcher
Simone Stolzoff, author of "How to Not Know"

What if the problem isn’t uncertainty—but our inability to live with it? Bestselling author and journalist Simone Stolzoff explores why, in a world that demands answers, learning how not to know may be one of the most powerful skills we can build. Drawing from his new book "How to Not Know," Simone unpacks the psychology behind our discomfort with the unknown, the hidden costs of our obsession with certainty, and practical ways to become more resilient, creative, and adaptable in uncertain times.

Book cover for "How to Not Know" by Simone Stolzoff
Publisher: W. W. Norton & Company

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz