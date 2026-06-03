Artists and Indigenous communities unite for the future of the Great Salt Lake

Brolly Arts is marking its 30th anniversary with a new initiative called "Stories Carried by Water," an immersive collaboration of indigenous voices, dance, music, poetry and film centered on the future of Utah’s Great Salt Lake. At a time when the lake’s rapid decline raises urgent environmental and cultural questions, the project brings together perspectives from Navajo, Tewa, Goshute, Shoshone, and Ute communities to explore water not only as a resource, but as memory, identity, and lifeblood. Amy MacDonald, founder of Brolly Arts, tells more about the initiative.