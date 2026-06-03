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The Mountain Life

Artists and Indigenous communities unite for the future of the Great Salt Lake

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:36 PM MDT
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Photo of the Great Salt Lake
Courtesy of Brolly Arts

Brolly Arts is marking its 30th anniversary with a new initiative called "Stories Carried by Water," an immersive collaboration of indigenous voices, dance, music, poetry and film centered on the future of Utah’s Great Salt Lake. At a time when the lake’s rapid decline raises urgent environmental and cultural questions, the project brings together perspectives from Navajo, Tewa, Goshute, Shoshone, and Ute communities to explore water not only as a resource, but as memory, identity, and lifeblood. Amy MacDonald, founder of Brolly Arts, tells more about the initiative.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek