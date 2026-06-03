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The Mountain Life

Leadership Park City launches community mural project across Summit County

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:37 PM MDT
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Leadership Park City Class 32 community mural project at Peace House
Anna Nizhoni
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KPCW
Leadership Park City Class 32 community mural project at Peace House

Leadership Park City Class 32 has launched a county-wide mural initiative beginning with an inaugural collaborative mural painted this past weekend inside Peace House. The project, led by artist and survivor advocate Anna Nizhoni alongside class member Krystal Moosman and the rest of Class 32, brings together residents, volunteers, and community partners to create murals that reflect shared Summit County values.

Inspired in part by the healing power of art in recovery from domestic violence, the project aims to create three to five murals across the county this summer, transforming walls into spaces of connection, resilience, and hope.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek