Leadership Park City launches community mural project across Summit County

Leadership Park City Class 32 has launched a county-wide mural initiative beginning with an inaugural collaborative mural painted this past weekend inside Peace House. The project, led by artist and survivor advocate Anna Nizhoni alongside class member Krystal Moosman and the rest of Class 32, brings together residents, volunteers, and community partners to create murals that reflect shared Summit County values.

Inspired in part by the healing power of art in recovery from domestic violence, the project aims to create three to five murals across the county this summer, transforming walls into spaces of connection, resilience, and hope.