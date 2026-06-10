The hidden story behind our accents

What if the way you say “butter” says more about you than you think? We all have an accent, and every dropped “r” or stretched vowel carries clues about where we’re from, who we identify with, and even who we aspire to be. Sociolinguist Valerie Fridland, author of the new book, “Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents,” explores the surprising science and social forces behind how we speak. From why some accents are judged as “prestigious” to how language shapes belonging, this conversation might just change the way you hear every voice—including your own.