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The Mountain Life

The hidden story behind our accents

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:31 PM MDT
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Valerie Fridland, author of "Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents"
Martin Szillat
Valerie Fridland, author of "Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents"

What if the way you say “butter” says more about you than you think? We all have an accent, and every dropped “r” or stretched vowel carries clues about where we’re from, who we identify with, and even who we aspire to be. Sociolinguist Valerie Fridland, author of the new book, “Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents,” explores the surprising science and social forces behind how we speak. From why some accents are judged as “prestigious” to how language shapes belonging, this conversation might just change the way you hear every voice—including your own.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz