© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UTAH PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Results for Summit & Wasatch counties, state, federal races
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Creating a summer of connection and growth

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:51 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jessica Parker and Sierra Darling of Live Like Sam
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Jessica Parker and Sierra Darling of Live Like Sam

Today on "The Mountain Life," it is our monthly episode, Resilient Youth, in partnership with Live Like Sam. Summer offers young people something increasingly rare: time—time to explore, connect, grow, and discover who they are. But for parents and kids alike, making the most of those months can be both an opportunity and a challenge. Joining us from Live Like Sam are program director Jessica Parker and Sierra Darling, a thoughtful young woman navigating the journey through adolescence. Together, we'll discuss how families can create a summer filled with connection, purpose, resilience, and maybe even a few memories that make Summer 2026 the best one yet.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek