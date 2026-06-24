Creating a summer of connection and growth
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Today on "The Mountain Life," it is our monthly episode, Resilient Youth, in partnership with Live Like Sam. Summer offers young people something increasingly rare: time—time to explore, connect, grow, and discover who they are. But for parents and kids alike, making the most of those months can be both an opportunity and a challenge. Joining us from Live Like Sam are program director Jessica Parker and Sierra Darling, a thoughtful young woman navigating the journey through adolescence. Together, we'll discuss how families can create a summer filled with connection, purpose, resilience, and maybe even a few memories that make Summer 2026 the best one yet.