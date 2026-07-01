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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Lonnie Mayne of "Red Shoes Living"

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 1, 2026 at 12:10 PM MDT
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Mary Beth Maziarz (left), Lonnie Mayne (center), Lynn Ware Peek (right)
KPCW
Mary Beth Maziarz (left), Lonnie Mayne (center), Lynn Ware Peek (right)

Doomscrolling, clickbait drama, inflammatory politics... there is a lot happening right now that can bring us down. But there's also a lot to be glad about... right? So, what strategies can help us move through life with an authentic positive mindset? Lonnie Mayne of "Red Shoes Living" isn't talking about 'toxic positivity' here, just new ways to move forward each day with intention and growth. Join us to hear some suggested “Thought Starters” to embrace each day as helpful reflections on leadership, trust, gratitude, and creating psychologically safe environments.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek