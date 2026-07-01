Doomscrolling, clickbait drama, inflammatory politics... there is a lot happening right now that can bring us down. But there's also a lot to be glad about... right? So, what strategies can help us move through life with an authentic positive mindset? Lonnie Mayne of "Red Shoes Living" isn't talking about 'toxic positivity' here, just new ways to move forward each day with intention and growth. Join us to hear some suggested “Thought Starters” to embrace each day as helpful reflections on leadership, trust, gratitude, and creating psychologically safe environments.