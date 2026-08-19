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The Mountain Life

Reclaiming our imagination

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:18 AM MDT
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Emily Miquelon paints the mural "Go Together" located in Park City. The mural aims at bringing families and community together to combat underage drinking.
Claire Wiley for the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County
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We often think of imagination as something reserved for artists, writers, or children. But my next guest will tell us it's actually one of the brain's most essential tools—for solving problems, building relationships, improving our health, and even shaping the future.

Joining the show is Dr. Cassandra Vieten, a clinical psychologist, director of research at the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination at UC San Diego, and author of the new book "Imagine That". She'll explain why we're facing a crisis of imagination, how each of us has a unique "imagination profile," and why strengthening this remarkable human capacity may be one of the most important things we can do in an age of artificial intelligence.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek