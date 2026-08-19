Reclaiming our imagination

We often think of imagination as something reserved for artists, writers, or children. But my next guest will tell us it's actually one of the brain's most essential tools—for solving problems, building relationships, improving our health, and even shaping the future.

Joining the show is Dr. Cassandra Vieten, a clinical psychologist, director of research at the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination at UC San Diego, and author of the new book "Imagine That". She'll explain why we're facing a crisis of imagination, how each of us has a unique "imagination profile," and why strengthening this remarkable human capacity may be one of the most important things we can do in an age of artificial intelligence.