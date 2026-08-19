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The Mountain Life

The discovery changing ovarian cancer prevention

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:31 AM MDT
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Ovarian Cancer
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Ovarian Cancer

Sometimes one scientific discovery changes everything. For years, doctors believed ovarian cancer began in the ovaries. Makes sense. But now, evidence suggests many of the deadliest cases actually start in the fallopian tubes—a finding that's transforming how surgeons think about cancer prevention. New York Times science journalist Gina Kolata joins us to explain why this shift could dramatically reduce one of the deadliest cancers affecting women. Gina wrote an article in The New York Times last week titled, "Most ‘Ovarian Cancer’ Isn’t: And That Fact Can Save Lives."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz