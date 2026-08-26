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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Teaching young minds to find their calm

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published August 26, 2026 at 12:25 PM MDT
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Yoga and mindfulness teacher Randi Jo Greenberg
KPCW
Yoga and mindfulness teacher Randi Jo Greenberg

For young people growing up in a world that can feel increasingly fast, demanding, and overwhelming, learning how to pause may be one of the most powerful skills they can develop. This month on Resilient Youth, yoga and mindfulness teacher Randi Jo Greenberg, who helps young people use simple practices to manage stress, quiet the mind, and build resilience, explores how learning to tune into your breath, body, and emotions can give kids and teens tools they can carry with them for life.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz