Teaching young minds to find their calm

For young people growing up in a world that can feel increasingly fast, demanding, and overwhelming, learning how to pause may be one of the most powerful skills they can develop. This month on Resilient Youth, yoga and mindfulness teacher Randi Jo Greenberg, who helps young people use simple practices to manage stress, quiet the mind, and build resilience, explores how learning to tune into your breath, body, and emotions can give kids and teens tools they can carry with them for life.

