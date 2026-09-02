The surprising benefits of walking

Every day, millions of us walk without giving it a second thought. But what if something so ordinary turned out to be one of the most powerful tools for improving our health, longevity, and quality of life? New research suggests that how we walk, how fast we walk, and even the strength of our feet can reveal far more about our health than many of us realize. Courtney Conley, a chiropractic doctor, and Milica McDowell, a doctor of physical therapy, are co-authors of the new book, "Walk: Rediscover the Most Natural Way to Boost Your Health and Longevity, One Step at a Time". They challenge some long-held assumptions, including the famous 10,000-step goal, and explain why walking isn't just exercise. It may be one of the most important vital signs of a healthy life.