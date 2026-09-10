Deborah Jennings on continuing to evolve, create your best life

Deborah Jennings spent nearly 40 years working in education, but now, as a new Park City resident, she's stepping out in fresh directions, with a personal concierge business and a lively new speaking series. Originally from New Jersey, Deb is delighted to be settling into her new life in Park City, which includes her husband, two of her grandchildren, and a dog. Deborah is excited to discuss how she keeps up on her French language speaking, her daily quilting and baking habit, and two upcoming presentations she’s giving through a new Park City Library series: September's talk about the history of tea, as well as October's appropriately spooky topic -- the Salem Witch Trials.