© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Beyond shame: A better approach to recovery and healing

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published September 10, 2026 at 9:55 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Frank Spinelli, author of "The Shame Compass"
Dr. Frank Spinelli
Dr. Frank Spinelli, author of "The Shame Compass"

Studies show that more than HALF of all families in the U.S. have members facing addiction or substance abuse disorders. But recovering from addiction is often far more complicated and fraught with emotional landmines than many people realize. Dr Frank Spinelli believes we need to stop treating relapse as a moral failure or proof thatsomeone’s recovery has been undone. A "slip" -- or return to drinking or another addictive behavior -- can be an opportunity to understand what happened, identify the underlying trigger, and make a more informed next step - but shame can turn one's setback into a much bigger obstacle.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz