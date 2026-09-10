Beyond shame: A better approach to recovery and healing

Studies show that more than HALF of all families in the U.S. have members facing addiction or substance abuse disorders. But recovering from addiction is often far more complicated and fraught with emotional landmines than many people realize. Dr Frank Spinelli believes we need to stop treating relapse as a moral failure or proof thatsomeone’s recovery has been undone. A "slip" -- or return to drinking or another addictive behavior -- can be an opportunity to understand what happened, identify the underlying trigger, and make a more informed next step - but shame can turn one's setback into a much bigger obstacle.