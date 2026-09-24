A different approach to women’s health and menopause
Ways To Subscribe
Women’s healthcare can sometimes feel like a series of quick appointments and disconnected answers. Dr. Annie Peterson believes women deserve something different—more time, more context, and a true partner in their care. A board-certified OB/GYN and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, Annie grew up in Park City and created Vetta around a more thoughtful, evidence-based approach to women’s health, shaped around the life each woman is actually living.