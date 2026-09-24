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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

A different approach to women’s health and menopause

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:40 AM MDT
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Dr. Annie Peterson on The Mountain Life podcast by KPCW.
KPCW
Dr. Annie Peterson on The Mountain Life podcast by KPCW.

Women’s healthcare can sometimes feel like a series of quick appointments and disconnected answers. Dr. Annie Peterson believes women deserve something different—more time, more context, and a true partner in their care. A board-certified OB/GYN and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, Annie grew up in Park City and created Vetta around a more thoughtful, evidence-based approach to women’s health, shaped around the life each woman is actually living.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz