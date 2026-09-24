The brain science behind confidence

We often think of confidence as something you either have or you don’t. But what if confidence is less a personality trait and more a skill we can practice? Dr. Cindra Kamphoff has spent her career studying and coaching high performers—from Minnesota Vikings players and Olympic athletes to corporate executives.

Her research suggests confidence can ebb and flow, but we can learn to respond differently when self-doubt inevitably shows up. She says the key isn’t always feeling confident, but learning how to act with confidence even when the feeling isn’t there. Her new book is "The Confidence Habit."