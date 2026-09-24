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The Mountain Life

The brain science behind confidence

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:05 PM MDT
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Cindra Kampoff on The Mountain Life.
KPCW
Cindra Kampoff on The Mountain Life.

We often think of confidence as something you either have or you don’t. But what if confidence is less a personality trait and more a skill we can practice? Dr. Cindra Kamphoff has spent her career studying and coaching high performers—from Minnesota Vikings players and Olympic athletes to corporate executives.

Her research suggests confidence can ebb and flow, but we can learn to respond differently when self-doubt inevitably shows up. She says the key isn’t always feeling confident, but learning how to act with confidence even when the feeling isn’t there. Her new book is "The Confidence Habit."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz