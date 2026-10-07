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The Mountain Life

The Leatherman tool and the art of the big idea

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:45 AM MDT
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Tim Leatherman, inventor of the Leatherman multi-tool
Anthony Perez
Tim Leatherman, inventor of the Leatherman multi-tool

What do you do when you have a big idea but no idea how to make it happen? For Tim Leatherman, the answer was to start figuring it out. On a 1975 trip through Europe, a frustrating encounter with a broken-down Fiat sparked the idea for a pocket knife with pliers—and eventually led to the creation of the iconic Leatherman multi-tool. Now, in "The Leatherman Book," he turns decades of invention and entrepreneurship into practical lessons for anyone with an idea worth pursuing.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek