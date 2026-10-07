The Leatherman tool and the art of the big idea

What do you do when you have a big idea but no idea how to make it happen? For Tim Leatherman, the answer was to start figuring it out. On a 1975 trip through Europe, a frustrating encounter with a broken-down Fiat sparked the idea for a pocket knife with pliers—and eventually led to the creation of the iconic Leatherman multi-tool. Now, in "The Leatherman Book," he turns decades of invention and entrepreneurship into practical lessons for anyone with an idea worth pursuing.