Park City Historic Mine Route preserves mining roots

The Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History is an all-volunteer committee of the Park City Historical Society & Museum, especially known for saving 15 historic mining structures around town. Now they have a new project to be known for: the "Park City Historic Mine Route." The "HMR," for short, is described as an "open-air museum" that connects 24 sites of historic importance with audio and information programs to help locals and visitors interact more viscerally with Park City's mining history.

https://hmr.parkcityhistory.org/audio-guide/