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The Mountain Life

Park City Historic Mine Route preserves mining roots

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 14, 2026 at 10:58 AM MDT
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Colleen Logan and Don Roll on the new "Park City Historic Mine Route" with Lynn Ware Peek and Mary Beth Maziarz
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Colleen Logan and Don Roll on the new "Park City Historic Mine Route" with Lynn Ware Peek and Mary Beth Maziarz

The Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History is an all-volunteer committee of the Park City Historical Society & Museum, especially known for saving 15 historic mining structures around town. Now they have a new project to be known for: the "Park City Historic Mine Route." The "HMR," for short, is described as an "open-air museum" that connects 24 sites of historic importance with audio and information programs to help locals and visitors interact more viscerally with Park City's mining history.

https://hmr.parkcityhistory.org/audio-guide/

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek