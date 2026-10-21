Wildfires, floods, power outages and extreme weather. It’s not a question of whether we might face a disaster, but how prepared we’ll be when one strikes. National Geographic Explorer Chris Begley is an archaeologist, professor and wilderness survival expert who believes preparedness doesn’t have to mean panic or a garage full of survival gear. In his new book, "The Emergency Playbook: A Bunker-Free Guide to Disaster Preparation," Begley offers practical strategies for staying safe, making smart decisions and adapting when the unexpected happens. Chris talks about preparing for the worst, so we can keep our cool when it counts.