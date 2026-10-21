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The Mountain Life

A bunker-free guide to disaster preparation

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:47 AM MDT
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Chris Begley, co-author of "The Emergency Playbook: A Bunker-Free Guide to Disaster Preparation"
Aaron Begley
Chris Begley, co-author of "The Emergency Playbook: A Bunker-Free Guide to Disaster Preparation"

Wildfires, floods, power outages and extreme weather. It’s not a question of whether we might face a disaster, but how prepared we’ll be when one strikes. National Geographic Explorer Chris Begley is an archaeologist, professor and wilderness survival expert who believes preparedness doesn’t have to mean panic or a garage full of survival gear. In his new book, "The Emergency Playbook: A Bunker-Free Guide to Disaster Preparation," Begley offers practical strategies for staying safe, making smart decisions and adapting when the unexpected happens. Chris talks about preparing for the worst, so we can keep our cool when it counts.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz