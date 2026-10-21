The climbing history hidden in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Julia Geisler of the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance explores generations of climbing in the Wasatch. She talks about the 1.3-mile Alpenbock Trail in Little Cottonwood Canyon, named for the Alpenbock Club, whose members pioneered many of the canyon’s classic routes. The trail passes through the nation’s first recreational climbing area listed on the National Register of Historic Places and even connects to the site of a former poultry grit mill. She also previews "Alpenbock," a new documentary about the climbing history of the Cottonwood Canyons, and its November 19 screening at Our Lady of the Snows.