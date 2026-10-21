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The Mountain Life

The climbing history hidden in Little Cottonwood Canyon

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:49 AM MDT
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Julia Geisler (center) of Salt Lake Climbers Alliance with The Mountain Life hosts Lynn Ware Peek and Mary Beth Maziarz
KPCW
Julia Geisler (center) of Salt Lake Climbers Alliance with Lynn Ware Peek (left) and Mary Beth Maziarz (right)

Julia Geisler of the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance explores generations of climbing in the Wasatch. She talks about the 1.3-mile Alpenbock Trail in Little Cottonwood Canyon, named for the Alpenbock Club, whose members pioneered many of the canyon’s classic routes. The trail passes through the nation’s first recreational climbing area listed on the National Register of Historic Places and even connects to the site of a former poultry grit mill. She also previews "Alpenbock," a new documentary about the climbing history of the Cottonwood Canyons, and its November 19 screening at Our Lady of the Snows.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek