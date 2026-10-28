How youth sports can build resilience without the pressure
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For kids, sports can build confidence, friendships and resilience, but the adults on the sidelines can have a powerful influence on that experience. Dr. Travis Dorsch is a professor at Utah State University and founding director of its Families in Sport Lab, where he studies how parents, siblings, coaches and peers shape young athletes’ experiences. His research asks a surprisingly complicated question: How can we support kids in sports without turning the pursuit of performance into pressure?