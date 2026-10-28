© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

How youth sports can build resilience without the pressure

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:30 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Travis Dorsch, founder of Utah State’s Families in Sport Lab
Utah State University

Dr. Travis Dorsch, founder of Utah State’s Families in Sport Lab

For kids, sports can build confidence, friendships and resilience, but the adults on the sidelines can have a powerful influence on that experience. Dr. Travis Dorsch is a professor at Utah State University and founding director of its Families in Sport Lab, where he studies how parents, siblings, coaches and peers shape young athletes’ experiences. His research asks a surprisingly complicated question: How can we support kids in sports without turning the pursuit of performance into pressure?

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz