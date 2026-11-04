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The Mountain Life

How to navigate shifting loved ones from independent to assisted living

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 4, 2026 at 2:17 PM MST
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Chelsea Darveau, former director of Covington Assisted Living in Heber City
Mary Beth Maziarz
/
KPCW
Chelsea Darveau, former director of Covington Assisted Living in Heber City

When we think of assisted living, many of us recall the 'nursing homes' visited in our childhoods -- places that weren't always particularly inviting or pleasant places to be. But today, seniors and others considering assisted living facilities have many more options to choose from -- and the options are above and beyond what we may have witnessed in the past. Chelsea Darveau, former director of Covington Assisted Living in Heber City, can help. She'll discuss issues that frequently come up when helping a loved one make this important transition -- from what kind of support to look for, to the type of costs to expect, as well as things like how to make the move and settling in period easier for everyone involved.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek