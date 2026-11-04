How to navigate shifting loved ones from independent to assisted living

When we think of assisted living, many of us recall the 'nursing homes' visited in our childhoods -- places that weren't always particularly inviting or pleasant places to be. But today, seniors and others considering assisted living facilities have many more options to choose from -- and the options are above and beyond what we may have witnessed in the past. Chelsea Darveau, former director of Covington Assisted Living in Heber City, can help. She'll discuss issues that frequently come up when helping a loved one make this important transition -- from what kind of support to look for, to the type of costs to expect, as well as things like how to make the move and settling in period easier for everyone involved.