Vision 2050: A blueprint for becoming 'America's Healthiest Town'

Ashley Heather, founder of Vision 2050, shares the personal goal behind her 25-year mission to make Park City "America’s healthiest town" and a potential Blue Zone. We’ll discuss why even an already active community still has room to grow, from basics like sleep and nutrition to things like strength, mental wellbeing, and social connection.

Greg Troutman Ashley John Heather

Ashley will explain the concept of “healthspan” in everyday terms, as well as share info about the upcoming mid-November launch weekend that includes TED-style talks, baseline health assessments, a Friendsgiving Feast, and a Sunday Wellness Trail, along with what comes next.

