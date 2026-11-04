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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Vision 2050: A blueprint for becoming 'America's Healthiest Town'

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:17 AM MST
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Ashley Heather
Vision 2050 logo

Ashley Heather, founder of Vision 2050, shares the personal goal behind her 25-year mission to make Park City "America’s healthiest town" and a potential Blue Zone. We’ll discuss why even an already active community still has room to grow, from basics like sleep and nutrition to things like strength, mental wellbeing, and social connection.

Ashley John Heather
Greg Troutman
Ashley John Heather

Ashley will explain the concept of “healthspan” in everyday terms, as well as share info about the upcoming mid-November launch weekend that includes TED-style talks, baseline health assessments, a Friendsgiving Feast, and a Sunday Wellness Trail, along with what comes next.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz