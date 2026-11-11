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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Perfecting a mountain town cup of coffee

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:34 AM MST
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Tyler and Archer Anderson of Urban Sailor Coffee joined Lynn and MaryBeth on The Mountain Life
KPCW
Tyler and Archer Anderson of Urban Sailor Coffee joined Lynn and MaryBeth on The Mountain Life

In mountain towns, coffee is more than a morning habit. It’s fuel for early ski days, long trail runs, and the chilly walk to the bus stop. This week, Archer and Tyler Anderson, co-founders of Urban Sailor Coffee, pour us some wisdom about what goes into a truly fantastic cup. They talk about what to look for in beans, why freshness and grind matter, and how small changes in water, ratio, and brewing method can turn an ordinary cup into a great one. Do you really need fancy gear? What’s the most common mistake home brewers make? And does brewing at altitude change the game? Whether you’re a pour-over purist or a drip-machine loyalist, Archer and Tyler have tips to make your morning cup at home taste its very best.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek