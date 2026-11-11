Perfecting a mountain town cup of coffee

In mountain towns, coffee is more than a morning habit. It’s fuel for early ski days, long trail runs, and the chilly walk to the bus stop. This week, Archer and Tyler Anderson, co-founders of Urban Sailor Coffee, pour us some wisdom about what goes into a truly fantastic cup. They talk about what to look for in beans, why freshness and grind matter, and how small changes in water, ratio, and brewing method can turn an ordinary cup into a great one. Do you really need fancy gear? What’s the most common mistake home brewers make? And does brewing at altitude change the game? Whether you’re a pour-over purist or a drip-machine loyalist, Archer and Tyler have tips to make your morning cup at home taste its very best.

