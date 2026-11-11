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The Mountain Life

Your holiday decor questions answered

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:33 AM MST
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Eric Warner of Mountain Aesthete joined Mary Beth and Lynn on The Mountain Life
KPCW
Eric Warner of Mountain Aesthete joined Mary Beth and Lynn on The Mountain Life

If you've ever wondered how to create the magical holiday settings you've admired on TV or in magazines, you're in luck! Park City artist and designer Eric Warner creates gorgeous holiday vignettes for A-list clients, top-tier resorts, elegant events, and commercial storefronts. He has a special gift for making spaces feel both elevated and inviting. Warner fills us in on the latest in holiday décor: what’s chic, what’s tacky, what’s timeless, and of course, the age-old question of when decorations should go up and come down!

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz