Your holiday decor questions answered

If you've ever wondered how to create the magical holiday settings you've admired on TV or in magazines, you're in luck! Park City artist and designer Eric Warner creates gorgeous holiday vignettes for A-list clients, top-tier resorts, elegant events, and commercial storefronts. He has a special gift for making spaces feel both elevated and inviting. Warner fills us in on the latest in holiday décor: what’s chic, what’s tacky, what’s timeless, and of course, the age-old question of when decorations should go up and come down!