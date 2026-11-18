So, are you ready to shake up your Thanksgiving menu a little this year? Maybe give a few old favorites a new twist—and find just the right wine to go with them? We’ve invited two local experts to help us do just that. We are joined by two local experts: Kirsten Fox of the Fox School of Wine and Joe Saladyga of Savoury Kitchen . We’ll talk about fresh ideas for the holiday table, some delicious food and wine pairings, and how to make this Thanksgiving both familiar and a little unexpected.