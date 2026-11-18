The art of Thanksgiving food and wine
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So, are you ready to shake up your Thanksgiving menu a little this year? Maybe give a few old favorites a new twist—and find just the right wine to go with them? We’ve invited two local experts to help us do just that. We are joined by two local experts: Kirsten Fox of the Fox School of Wine and Joe Saladyga of Savoury Kitchen. We’ll talk about fresh ideas for the holiday table, some delicious food and wine pairings, and how to make this Thanksgiving both familiar and a little unexpected.