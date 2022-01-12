This Green Earth | Jan. 11, 2022

On this episode, Nell and Chris talk with watershed biologist Preston Brown about how heavy rains from December and January have brought endangered coho salmon into small tributaries in the San Geronimo Valley for the first time in years.

Then, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard's winemaker Aaron Weinkauf brings insight into the world of sustainable wine making. He breaks down just what biodynamic farming is and what it takes to receive a "certified organic" label.