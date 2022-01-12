© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | Jan. 11, 2022

Published January 12, 2022 at 9:35 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On this episode, Nell and Chris talk with watershed biologist Preston Brown about how heavy rains from December and January have brought endangered coho salmon into small tributaries in the San Geronimo Valley for the first time in years.

Then, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard's winemaker Aaron Weinkauf brings insight into the world of sustainable wine making. He breaks down just what biodynamic farming is and what it takes to receive a "certified organic" label.

Tags

This Green EarthAaron WeinkaufChris CherniakNell LarsonPreston Brown
Stay Connected
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Latest Episodes