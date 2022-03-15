This Green Earth | March 15, 2022

On this episode, Nell and Chris focus on trees.

Megaforests are vital to preserving global biodiversity, thousands of cultures, and a stable climate. In his latest book, author and economist John W. Reid writes about the importance in conserving the Earth's irreplaceable wild woods.

And, Ian Peisner from local organization, Tree Utah, shares more about the organizations plans for the Park City Community Foundation's Climate Fund grant and he'll provide updates on their latest endeavors, including ones that you can take part in.