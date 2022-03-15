© 2022 KPCW

this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | March 15, 2022

Published March 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM MDT
On this episode, Nell and Chris focus on trees.

Megaforests are vital to preserving global biodiversity, thousands of cultures, and a stable climate. In his latest book, author and economist John W. Reid writes about the importance in conserving the Earth's irreplaceable wild woods.

And, Ian Peisner from local organization, Tree Utah, shares more about the organizations plans for the Park City Community Foundation's Climate Fund grant and he'll provide updates on their latest endeavors, including ones that you can take part in.

