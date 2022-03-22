© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth - March 22, 2022

Published March 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM MDT
This Green Earth hosted by Chris Cherniak and Nell Larson for March 22, 2022. This week's show includes:
(02:08) Award winning science writer Nancy Castaldo. She has a new book out called When the World Runs Dry: Earth's Water in Crisis. Water is essential for life on this planet, but not every community has the safe, clean water it needs. Castaldo takes readers from Flint, Michigan to Cape Town, South Africa, to explore the various ways in which water around the world is in danger, and why we must act now. (22:26) Then, Kim Hersey from the Department of Wildlife Resources comes on to talk about the recent capture and release of a wolverine in Utah. This is just the eighth confirmed wolverine sighting in Utah since 1979, and the first capture and release. (46:37) Chris and Nell end the hour talking about Swaner's event Climate Change and Utah's Ski Resorts, a free virtual event on tonight from 6:30 – 8pm.

This Green Earth Nancy CastaldoKim HerseyUtah Department of Wildlife ResourcesBook DiscussionSwaner EcoCenter
