This Green Earth | June 21, 2022
On today's This Green Earth, hosts Claire Wiley and Chris Cherniak speak with Jordan Clayton (1:42), Supervisor with the Utah Snow Survey and Natural Resources Conservation Service about snowfall, rainfall, soil moisture and water storage levels throughout Utah.
Then (24:49), we speak with Andy Davis, research scientist at the University of Georgia, about this data and the life of a Monarch. For years, scientists have warned that monarch butterflies are dying off in droves. New research coming from the University of Georgia suggests that the population of monarchs has remained relatively stable over the past 25 years.
Published in Global Change Biology, the study states that population growth during the summer compensates for butterfly losses duet to migration, winter weather and changing environmental factors.
