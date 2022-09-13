© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | September 13, 2022

Published September 13, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Today on This Green Earth, Chris Cherniak and guest host Claire Wiley speak with (02:10) Walt Meier, Senior Research Scientist with the National Snow and Ice Data Center who shares the science behind studying Environmental Arctic Change and what the outlook is for Arctic sea ice.

Then, (26:18) acclaimed author Ben Rawlence comes on the show to discuss his new book, The Treeline, which takes us along the critical frontier of our warming planet from Norway to Siberia, Alaska to Greenland, to meet the scientists, residents and trees confronting huge geological changes.

Walt Meier National Snow and Ice Data Center Environmental Artic Change Ben Rawlence The Treeline
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the Producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesday's 10am- 3pm
See stories by Claire Wiley
