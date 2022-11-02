© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | November 1, 2022

Published November 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM MDT
Executive Director of the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association, Molly Gezella-Baranczyk, talks about the mission and goals of the organization, the many successes they have had in helping injured wildlife and what someone should do if they find an injured animal while out on the trails.

Then Ocean Legacy Foundation's Kathryn Anderson discusses the massive amounts of plastic within our oceans and the launch of the foundation's new EPIC Academy. This is a free online educational program that provides individuals, businesses and organizations essential knowledge regarding plastic pollution, cleanup efforts and solutions for creating plastic-free lands and waters.

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
