© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | April 11, 2023

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published April 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sagebrush sea.jpg
Chip Carroon
/
The Nature Conservancy
Virginia Peak in the sagebrush sea.

Acclaimed National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride will be speaking at an event hosted by the Park City Community Foundation’s Climate Fund this month. He shares more about his visit to Park City, his recent work, and his advocacy for the preservation of our Earth’s wild places.

Then, Matt Cahill of the Nature Conservancy talks about the various factors contributing to the sagebrush sea's reduction to half of its historical range and the Sagebrush Sea Progam designed to protect what remains.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Latest Episodes
Related Content
  • Matt Cahill
    The Nature Conservancy's Sagebrush Sea program
    Claire Wiley
    Matt Cahill of The Nature Conservancy talks about the various factors contributing to the sagebrush sea's reduction to half of its historical range and the Sagebrush Sea program designed to protect what remains.
  • Pete McBride.jpg
    National Geographic photojournalist Pete McBride
    Chris Cherniak
    Acclaimed National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride will be speaking at an event hosted by the Park City Community Foundation’s Climate Fund this month. He shares more about his visit to Park City, his recent work and his advocacy for the preservation of our Earth’s wild places.