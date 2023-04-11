This Green Earth | April 11, 2023

Acclaimed National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride will be speaking at an event hosted by the Park City Community Foundation’s Climate Fund this month. He shares more about his visit to Park City, his recent work, and his advocacy for the preservation of our Earth’s wild places.

Then, Matt Cahill of the Nature Conservancy talks about the various factors contributing to the sagebrush sea's reduction to half of its historical range and the Sagebrush Sea Progam designed to protect what remains.

