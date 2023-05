This Green Earth speaks with Doug Tallamy, professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware and author of "Nature's Best Hope (Young Readers' Edition): How You Can Save the World in Your Own Yard." (2:23)

Then, a rebroadcast of an interview with environmental and science journalist Michelle Nijhuis about her book "Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction." (24:01)