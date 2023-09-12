This Green Earth | September 12, 2023

First up is Gloria Dickie who wrote Eight Bears: Mythic Past And Imperiled Future. Most of the eight remaining bear species are threatened today. In her book, Dickie embarks on a globe trotting journey through cloud forests to the arctic to examine what these majestic beasts are facing. (01:49)

Then Douglas Tallamy comes on with his book Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees. He explains why the mighty oak is one of the most important species of the planet kingdom. (24:39 )