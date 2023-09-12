© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | September 12, 2023

By Chris Cherniak,
Nell LarsonClaire Wiley
Published September 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT
This rebroadcast of two favorite This Green Earth interviews features authors Gloria Dickie (01:49) and Douglas Tallamy (24:39).

First up is Gloria Dickie who wrote Eight Bears: Mythic Past And Imperiled Future. Most of the eight remaining bear species are threatened today. In her book, Dickie embarks on a globe trotting journey through cloud forests to the arctic to examine what these majestic beasts are facing. (01:49)

Then Douglas Tallamy comes on with his book Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees. He explains why the mighty oak is one of the most important species of the planet kingdom. (24:39 )

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley