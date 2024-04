Utah Snow Survey Supervisor Jordan Clayton provides an in-depth report on the 2023/24 snow season and what it means for the months ahead. (1:34)

Then, explore the Endangered Species Act of 1973 from its inception to the key figures who shaped its history with author, attorney and environmental historian Lowell Baier. He discusses his book "Earth’s Emergency Room: Saving Species as the Planet and Politics Get Hotter." (23:44)