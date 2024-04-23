This Green Earth | April 23, 2024

Cowgirl and conservationist, Heidi Redd, discusses her new book titled, "A Cowgirl’s Conservation Journey: Stories from the Dugout Ranch," which highlights the largest private holding in Bears Ears National Monument. And former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, who wrote the forward to Redd's book, joins the discussion.

Then Claire and Chris speak with David McGuire from Shark Stewards about the importance of seagrasses and what their decay could mean for our oceans.