This Green Earth

This Green Earth | April 23, 2024

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:34 PM MDT
Cowgirl and conservationist, Heidi Redd, discusses her new book titled, "A Cowgirl’s Conservation Journey: Stories from the Dugout Ranch," which highlights the largest private holding in Bears Ears National Monument. And former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, who wrote the forward to Redd's book, joins the discussion.

Then Claire and Chris speak with David McGuire from Shark Stewards about the importance of seagrasses and what their decay could mean for our oceans.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
