This Green Earth | October 7, 2025

Science journalist Cara Giaimo dives into the ocean’s abyss to learn new approaches to life from some of the oceans most interesting creatures. In her latest book, "Leaving the Ocean Was a Mistake: Life Lessons from Sixty Sea Creatures," Giaimo uses the bizarre and fascinating adaptations of sixty marine creatures to offer humorous and insightful advice for living on land. (00:58)

Award-winning author Gary Ferguson has written for a variety of national publications and and has penned twenty-seven books on nature and science, including his latest book: "The Twilight Forest: An Elegy for Ponderosa in a Changing West." (21:38)