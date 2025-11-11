This Green Earth | November 11, 2025
- Roger Thurow a former Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote a series of stories on famine in Africa that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting. His reporting on humanitarian and development issues was also honored by the United Nations. He also recently penned the book, "Against the Grain." This week Thurow is speaking at Canvas 2025 in Salt Lake City. A conference covering innovation and emerging leaders in agronomy, crops, and soil sciences. (01:18)
- Renowned anthropologist Dr. Shirley Strum joins the show to share more on her life’s work with baboons. Dr. Strum is a professor of anthropology at the University of California, San Diego and the Director of the Uaso Ngiro Baboon Project in Kenya. She has just written a new book titled, "Echos of Our Origins: Baboons, Humans, and Nature." (30:19)