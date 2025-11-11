Transforming agriculture across the globe

Award winning reporter and author, Roger Thurow shares more on his research around global food security.

Thurow is a former Wall Street Journal reporter who wrote a series of stories on famine in Africa that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting. His reporting on humanitarian and development issues was also honored by the United Nations.

Thurow recently wrote his fourth book on the global food system called "Against the Grain: How Farmers around the Globe are Transforming Agriculture."