Exploring the 'Heart of the Jaguar' with James Campbell

Discovery Channel Executive Producer and author James Campbell takes us into the world of the elusive jaguar.

Once indigenous to North America, the jaguar is one of the wildest creatures left on the planet, a resilient and efficient predator, with a natural habitat that extends throughout Mexico and Central and South America.

Campbell talks about his new book, "Heart of the Jaguar," for which he journeyed across two continents to explore the past, present and future of this fascinating endangered species.