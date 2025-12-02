© 2025 KPCW

Decoding decades of wolf research

By Claire Wiley
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:36 PM MST
 World-renowned wildlife biologist Diane Boyd has spent four decades studying and advocating for wolves in the wilds of Montana near Glacier National Park. In the 1970s, she was the only female biologist in the United States researching and radio-collaring wild wolves.

Boyd recently released "A Woman Among Wolves: My Journey Through Forty Years of Wolf Recovery." In the book, she takes readers on a wild ride from the early days of wolf research to the present-day challenges of wolf management.

